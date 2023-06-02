Judgment on First Ladies’ salary: Don’t give room for speculations on public interest cases – NDC MP to Supreme Court

Politics of Friday, 2 June 2023

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has expressed concerns over the delayed judgment by the Supreme Court regarding the payment of salaries to the First and Second Ladies of Ghana.



According to Dr. Apaak, the court should avoid giving room for speculations on cases of significant public interest.



The Supreme Court was initially expected to deliver its judgment on January 25, 2023, regarding the controversial issue of salaries for the First and Second Ladies of Ghana. However, as of June 2023, no judgment has been made, prompting Dr. Apaak to question the reasons behind the delay.



Dr. Apaak emphasized that cases of enormous public interest, such as this, require timely resolution to prevent speculations and maintain transparency in the judicial process.



“Our SC must strive not to give room for speculations regarding cases of enormous public interest. The SC was to deliver judgment on our challenge of payment of salaries to 1st and 2nd ladies on Jan 25, 2023. We are in June, but still no judgment, why?” he said in a Twitter post on June 1, 2023.



