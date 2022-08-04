Judges of the superior court are trampling on the constitution – Kwesi Pratt Jnr laments

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

The Managing Editor of The Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed great shock at the fact that the people trampling on the 1992 constitution of Ghana without any shame at all are the very judges of the apex court of Ghana.



According to him, this situation is even more worrying for the ordinary Ghanaian who looks up to these same justices for the interpretation of the law when they feel aggrieved.



The veteran journalist added that the situation gets worse because what they are doing is tantamount to a coup d’état, but it is being overlooked because the perpetrators are not in military uniforms.



“What is shocking is that those who are trampling on the constitution are not some soldiers from Burma Camp, or Michel Camp, or whatever: these are justices of the superior court. They are trampling on the constitution and it is so very shocking



“If we have gotten to this stage, how can any Ghanaian expect our courts to protect their rights? We’re on our own. We have no one to defend us; we have no protection because judges are trampling on the constitution,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr made these comments on the Wednesday, August 3, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He was reacting to the news that the General Legal Council had directed that students looking to enter the Ghana Law School cannot request a remark of their examination papers, among other directives.



