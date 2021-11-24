Judges dismiss allegations against Justice Honyenuga

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) has rallied behind Supreme Court justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga in the face of recent allegations that he has been bribed with two posh vehicles to pass a sentence against former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo.



According to posts making rounds on social media and purported to be stoked by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave Justice Honyenuga an SUV V8 and a saloon car to influence his judgement in the trial against Dr. Opuni and Alhaji Agongo.



But at a press conference on Wednesday, November 24, President of AMJG Justice Henry Kwofie said those allegations are “malicious” and “unfounded” and “a deliberate attempt to cause disaffection to Justice Honyenuga in particular and the Judiciary in general”.



He explained that all justices of the apex court of the country are entitled to two vehicles as per their conditions of service.



Court of Appeal judges, he disclosed, are entitled to one Toyota Land Cruiser Prado while High Court judges are entitled to one Toyota Fortuner vehicle.



He further explained that the Judicial Service ordered seven Toyota Land Cruiser SUV vehicles and 11 Camry saloon cars for Supreme Court justices who did not have official vehicles.



“These Supreme Court judges who are seven in number were appointed in December 2019 and May 2020 respectively.



“Among these Supreme Court judges is Justice Clemence Honyenuga.”



He said all the four justices including Justice Honyenuga appointed by President Akufo-Addo on May 22, 2020, as well as the four appointed in December 2019 were beneficiaries of the vehicles procured by the Service.



“The Association wishes to state that the allocation of Official/duty post vehicle to Justice Honyenuga or any judge for that matter has nothing to do with any case or cases pending before him or her.”



Justice Kwofie called for condemnation in no uncertain terms of the “attempt to scandalize the Judiciary”.