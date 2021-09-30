Judges cry over poor condition of Cantonment houses

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Justice Senyo Dzamefe, the President of the Association of Judges and Magistrates, has lamented the structural integrity of the houses which were given to the judges by the government after the demolition of their residential facilities for the National Cathedral.



Justice Dzamefe is quoted to have complained bitterly about the poor conditions of their new houses at Cantonment in Accra.



He said that aside from the houses, which despite their plush appearance have structural defects, the location is also a cause for concern.



Justice Dzamefe said that the houses are on a flight path and as such planes have been disturbing the judges with their noise.



“Aside from the terrible noise created by the planes, the doors and other items (in the house) shake when the heavy planes fly over. In fact, two days ago one of my flower vases got broken because my house is the first so I experience the heaviest noise. Surprisingly the contractor negligently failed to fix double glazed windows to curtail the noise,” GNA quoted him.



Government, it will be recalled demolished some state-owned properties including residences for some Appeal’s Court judges to construct the National Cathedral.



The government instead offered the Appeal Court judges new residential facilities at Cantonment.



Justice Dzamefe said that due to the difficulties, some of the judges have had to move and take up houses elsewhere.



He said that the situation requires immediate attention to avert the possibility of the building collapsing.



He, therefore, called on management “to save the lives of the occupants as well as the lifespan of the buildings.”



