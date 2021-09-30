Judges concerned about their security as they lament absence of CCTVs in court rooms

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Judges in Ghana have raised concerns about the deplorable nature of court buildings in the country and also the absence of closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in the court rooms including the Supreme Court.



The judges want this matter addressed immediately by authorities.



They have also voiced out their frustration over the non-payment of their allowances.



According to them, they are being treated as though a favour is being done them with the payment of their allowances.



President of the Association of Judges and Magistrates who is also a Court of Appeal judge, Mr Senyo Dzamefe noted that judges have had to fight to ensure the payment of their allowances.



He described this situation as sad, a situation that must be addressed immediately.



Speaking during the 40th general meeting of the Association on Wednesday September 29, he said “Payment of allowances has become one of the biggest issues for the association.



“It is sad that judges in Ghana will have to fight every year for their legitimate allowances to be paid.



“Without mincing words we are so frustrated, we feel disrespected about the way our allowances are paid as if it is a favour being done us.”



He added “We also wish to mention the deplorable state of some court buildings in the country. We still do not have any CCTV in the Supreme Court room, let alone the other courts.”



The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah for his part said judges are supposed to be servants and not masters.



“We as judges in modern society are not potentates but rather servants. Servants of the people in the highest and most honorable sense.



“Our tasks are more defined which is why we are expected to perform it well and efficiently to be responsive and responsible. The modern day judge will suffer if the people see our institution as a citadel of entrenched elitism, exclusivity and privileged, ignorant to obvious changes and to the needs of the most honorable.



“Indeed, citizens will find it most hard to accept the judiciary as the guarantor of law and human rights if the judges themselves act in a discriminatory manner and I hope that this is not what is happening in this country.”