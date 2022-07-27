Judge who led probe into Ejura disturbances nominated for elevation to Supreme Court bench

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Justice George Kingsley Koomson, the Appeals Court Judge who chaired a three-member committee to probe the June 29 disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has been nominated for elevation at the Supreme Court Bench.



Justice Koomson and two other Appeals Court Judges – Barbara Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Adibu Asiedu were nominated to serve at the Apex Court, a letter written to the Speaker of Parliament by President Akufo-Addo indicated.



A fourth nominee, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court.



“The Council of State by a letter dated 25th July 2022, notified me of the successful completion of the consultation process. I am therefore in accordance with Article 144 (2) seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as justices of the Supreme Court,” parts of the letter read.



President Akufo-Addo in the correspondence also beseeched the House to expedite the approval process in order for the nominees to get to work as soon as possible.



“I am fully satisfied that each of these persons is duly qualified and immanently fit to discharge the functions of the justice of the Supreme Court.



“Mr Speaker, it is my respectful hope and expectation that the approval of the nominees will proceed expeditiously to enable them to assume office as soon as practicable,” Mr Bagbin read.



Speaker Alban Bagbin has since referred the appointments to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report.



This latest nomination brings the number of President Akufo-Addo’s appointments to the highest court to 15.