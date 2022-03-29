Judge expresses frustration with prosecution in Barker-Vormawor’s case again

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

The Presiding Magistrate at the Ashaiman District Court, Eleanor Barnes, has again expressed frustration in the prosecution team handling the trial of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor.



On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, when the case was called, the lead prosecutor, DSP Sylvester Asare, prayed that the court grants additional time for more evidence to be gathered.



This was after the prosecution, at the last sitting, failed to showed up causing the judge to issue a warning.



In response to the prosecution’s request on Tuesday, the defence counsel argued that the prosecution must give up the case if they lack evidence to support their charge.



The defence lawyer, Selorm Alesu-Dordzi, told the court that the posture of the prosecution gives an indication that there was nothing from their side.



The presiding judge, ruling on the request, reprimanded the prosecution, asking that they “put their house in order.”



She went ahead to adjourn the case to Tuesday, April 26, 2022, while stating that she will not be tolerating the consistent posture of the prosecution asking for more time to gather evidence at any given sitting.



Known for his activism, Barker-Vormawor is currently standing trial having been charged with treason felony.



Arrested on February 11, 2022, Barker-Vormawor was granted bail by a Tema High Court after spending about 34 days in custody.



According to the police, the activist through a Facebook post had shown a clear intent to subvert Ghana’s democratically elected government and Constitution by threatening to “do the coup” himself if government’s proposed 1.5% Electronic Transaction Levy is passed into law.