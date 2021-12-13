Judas Iscariot repented, NDC can do the same - Martin Amidu exposes double-standards

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Martin Amidu addresses NDC MPs in his latest epistle



Martin Amidu accuses Minority of being in bed with Majority



Akufo-Addo is running a one-party state, Amidu claims



Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has taken another swipe at his former party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing its MPs as being easy recruits of the Majority in executing the agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In his latest 5-paged epistle made available to GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu listed three instances he believes Members of Parliament on the Minority side have proven that they are only working to support the Majority, since the inception of this 8th Parliament,



Titled “The Egoism of Power & the Lizard That Jumped from a High Iroko Tree to the Ground – The 2022 Budget,” he called out the hypocrisy of the NDC MPs, stating that they had failed in their constitutional mandates.



“The Majority caucus which has internalized the egoism of power of the Government has learnt to recruit the Minority for the Nana Akufo-Addo One-Party Kabuki dance. The Minority caucus has since the beginning of the second term of the Nana Akufo-Addo Government accepted integration and has become “the lizard that jumped from a high iroko tree to the ground said he would praise himself if no-one did” even when the electorate and ordinary members see them as traitors to the Constitutional role assigned an opposition party of 137 Members of Parliament in an equally split Parliament.



“The Minority enabled the appointment of the Minister of Finance together with any 2022 Budget hardships he inflicts upon Ghanaians. Judas Iscariot repented. The NDC can do the same.



“The best defence for the 1992 Constitution is for all patriots to continue exposing the one-party political elite who are really comprador bourgeoises for neocolonialist interests for who they really are by putting Ghana First!” he wrote.



