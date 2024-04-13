Jubilee House clears the air on SSNIT Director's exit

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the President has addressed the recent departure of Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang from his position as Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), emphasizing that it was not linked to any wrongdoing on his part.



Last week, President Akufo-Addo appointed Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo as the new Director General of SSNIT, prompting speculation in the media.



However, a statement issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, clarified the situation on Saturday, 13 April 2024.



"Contrary to some speculations in the media, the Office of the President would like to place on record that the exit of Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang from the position of director general of SSNIT had nothing to do with any form of misconduct or malfeasance on his part," the statement asserted.



Furthermore, it stated Akufo-Addo's satisfaction with Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's performance during his seven-year tenure as Director General.



"The president is satisfied with the performance of Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang as director general of SSNIT in the past seven years, as the institution, under his watch, witnessed some impressive transformation."



Below is the statement.







NAY/BB



