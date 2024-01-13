Jubilee House cannot threaten anybody, they are all leaving in 2025 – Ken Agyapong booms

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has threatened to release a barrage of exposés targeted at the Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye and former Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah.



During an interaction with some delegates of Bantama, Kennedy Agyapong whose brother is contesting against Asenso-Boakye in upcoming parliamentary primaries urged members of the party to be resolute in standing up against corruption and ills within the party.



While accusing Asenso-Boakye of being corrupt, Ken Agyapong who contested in the recent NPP presidential promises called the bluff of persons issuing threats and intimidation from the presidency, where the Bantama MP enjoys heavy support.



“We are not going to allow anybody. Jubilee House cannot threaten anybody. What is their time left? 2025 they are going,” he affirmed.



According to Ken Agyapong, the Bantama MP who doubles as Housing Minister in cahoots with the ex-Chief Justice have taken over a house which was the official residence of late Supreme Court Justice Marfo-Sau following his death.



“The former Chief Justice and Asenso-Boakye should come and respond, what is happening to the house Justice Marfo-Sau was living in after his death?



"It is a state house and some people who want to take it were not even born but today because of positions they want to take it and come and brag,” he told some Bantama NPP delegates in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to Kennedy Agyapong who has dared the two come out and defend themselves, he is willing to report the matter to the Special Prosecutor.



He further tasked flagbearers of the two main political parties, former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to look into the matter should any of them emerge winner in the 2024 presidential polls.



“I have a task for the vice president and Mahama. Whoever wins whether the vice president or John Mahama, I will follow up on that house and make sure it is investigated because those who want to take that building were not even born,” he said.







GA/SARA