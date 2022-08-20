Jubilation at Krobo as ECG restores power after 24 days

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Residents of the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region have been heaving a sigh of relief as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has restored power to the area.



The power was restored at about 9:00 pm Friday, August 19, 2022, exactly three weeks and three days after the entire area was plunged into darkness.



The two Krobo municipalities have been without electricity since July 27, 2022, due to some misunderstandings between residents and the ECG.



ECG explained the decision became necessary due to the interference in its works and also the threat on its staff who are installing prepaid meters in the area.



However, after the long period of the power outage, a consensus was reached by the National Security, the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and other stakeholders at a meeting.



The decision, according to the National Security Ministry was to foster peace and security amidst promoting socio-economic activities in both municipalities.



It directed the ECG to commence assessments and integrity tests on all of its transformers in the area.



Fast forward, upon the conclusion of the integrity test, power has finally been restored and has been greeted with spontaneous wild jubilation by residents.



Some residents who shared their joy with Angelonline.com.gh said they are overwhelmed because the weeks-long power outage that crippled their local economy has become an echo of the past.



They explained that the situation was so dire that businesses including cold stores, barbering, hairdressing, welding shops, hospitals and clinics were struggling to operate.