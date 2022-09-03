Juanita Oppong-Amponsah: Meet the 9-year-old author of 'Adventures of Lucy'

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

A class five pupil of the North Legon School Complex, Juanita Oppong-Amponsah, has authored five books which were launched on August 26, 2022, at the National Theater in Accra.



The five books include, “Lucy and the Book”, “Lucy and the Lost Fairy”, “Lucy and the Wonderful Promise”, “Lucy and the Mysterious Painter” and “Lucy and her dream”.



Juanita Oppong-Amponsah’s five captivating adventure books titled “Adventures of Lucy” was published by Adwinsa Publication GH Limited.



The books tell an exciting story of the life of an eight-year-old character called Lucy.



Sharing what inspired her to become an author, Ms Juanita Oppong-Amponsah said she often listened to exciting bedtime stories from her parents.



She said the former Ghanaian and BBC journalist Madam Elizabeth Akua Ohene, became a source of inspiration to her after she read stories about her and came into contact with her articles.



Ms Oppong-Amponsah who enjoys reading wide said, “I read a storybook that was in series, and I conceived the idea of writing the Adventures of Lucy.”



Her role model, Elizabeth Akua Ohene who was present at the launch of the books urged young people to take advantage of their time to read more for self-development.



“Believe me, this is the best time of your lives. Don’t let anyone tell you anything different. A successful life is when you’re sure that the young people who will come after you will have a better life than you have had. You will make it possible for the old people to be able to say, they have succeeded if you have a better life than they had. Please read, it doesn’t cost anything.”



CEO of Adwinsa Publication Eric Amponsah said they were convinced to publish the books because “when she brought the books, we felt they were good and we can publish to encourage other children to also write.”



Juanita Oppong-Amponsah is the granddaughter of a celebrated Ghanaian writer, Peter Kwabena Amponsah.



Her first story book which she titled “The Thief” at age eight but unfortunately the exercise book she wrote the story in got missing and maybe the supposed thief appeared in reality to steal the book.



The Adventures of Lucy was outdoored at the 19th Ghana International Book Fair held at the National Theatre.



