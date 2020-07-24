Regional News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Juaben Serwaa market burnt down

Juaben Serwaa market in Koforidua in the Eastern Region has gone up in flames.



The cause of the fire which started around 3am on Wednesday is unknown and the police and the Fire Service have initiated investigations to establish the cause of the fire.



However, some of the market women told the Ghana News Agency(GNA) that they suspect the cause of the fire to be the result of a lot of illegal electrical connections in the market.



In all about 16 shops and stalls at the market were burnt down with no human fatalities.



The market women said due to the late arrival of the police to the scene, some thieves took advantage of the fire outbreak to loot some of the items that were spared by the fire.



A trader Kweku Fori, said he was saved by the efforts of the Police and the Fire service which prevented the fire from spreading to his shop.

