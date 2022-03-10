Juaben SHS headmistress appeals to govt, alumni for infrastructure expansion

Regional News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Ashanti Region



The headmistress of Juaben Senior High School, Mrs. Josephine Opuni Boakye has made a clarion call on the government and past students to come to the aid of the school to expand its infrastructure, especially dormitories in order to meet the accommodation needs of the increasing student population.



According to the headmistress, the school lacks infrastructure which has led to overcrowding of students in various dormitories for both sexes.



She noted that the school has uncompleted projects including their girls' dormitory which needs to be completed to complement the already existing dormitories.



“Our school has a large population but due to lack of dormitories, there is overcrowding in the dormitories which makes students uncomfortable making the academic experience very difficult here,” She said.



Mrs. Opuni Boakye furthered that the school lacks modern technology equipment that enhances the teaching of Information Technology in the school.



“The school has a population of 4,202 students but efficient computers stocked in the computer lab are not even up to 30 which vehemently indicates the problem of the school,” Mrs. Boakye added.



“it’s not pleasant to the eye to see the Home Economics department of the school. It urgently needs to be renovated,” The headmistress stressed.



Mrs. Josephine Opuni Boakye, headmistress of Juaben Senior High School has made a call to the government, old students, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and private organisations to come to their aid to ensure that the school obtains a serene environment to promote enhanced teaching and learning experience.