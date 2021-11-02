Juaben MCE saga: Money in politics getting worse - Nana Akomea condemns inducements for votes

Politics of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

STC Chief Executive, Nana Akomea, has condemned what has been termed as "moneycracy'' in Ghana's politics.



According to him, the culture of political aspirants doling out items and money to delegates is becoming worse.



He was speaking in relation to the recent bribery scandal involving the Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka who's captured on tape demanding a refund of his money to some Assembly members for his endorsement.



He is said to have financially induced the members in hopes that they will vote for him but they didn't, therefore making him face rejection for the second time since he was rejected the first time after the Assembly members voted against him.



The nominee, in a viral video, is heard angrily calling for a refund of a GH¢1000 he paid to the Assembly members.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Akomea noted that the payment of money to voters is a normal feature of every electoral process.



He, therefore, wondered why the Juaben MCE nominee would make a fuss about his.



"You don't make a spectacle that I've paid money, so refund my money, because now you have to go and prove. Because some of the people asked what money did you give them; maybe you sent it through someone. Maybe it's transmission losses, so this is not something you have to make noise about," he advised.



He, however, bemoaned inducing electorates to win elections, although noting that moneycracy in politics may not end.



To him, it is prudent for this trend to be checked so it doesn't degenerate into an uncontrollable situation as he disclosed that in recent times, aspirants are compelled to share not only Television sets but also cars among other exorbitant items for confirmation votes.