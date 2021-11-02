Juaben MCE confirmation: Special prosecutor invites nominee for questioning

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

• Alex Sarfo-Kantanka has been captured on video demanding monies he paid to facilitate his confirmation



• Assembly members boycott his confirmation over heavy security deployment



• Special prosecutor conducting investigations on corruption and intimidation allegations



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and intimidation reported in the election exercise conducted for the confirmation of Alex Sarfo-Kantanka as MCE for Juaben Municipal Assembly.



The president’s nominee for Municipal Chief Executive has on two occasions failed to secure the votes of the Juaben Assembly members for his confirmation.



The third and final opportunity for the current New Patriotic Constituency Party Chairman to be confirmed as MCE failed to come off as some of the assembly members boycotted the exercise.



In a latest development however, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng has invited the nominee for interrogation.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) in relation to your nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief Executive of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region,” a letter to Mr Sarfo-Kantanka intercepted by GhanaWeb said.



This comes after the assembly members on Monday, November 1, 2021, attributed the boycotting of the confirmation exercise to the deployment of heavy police and military officers to the area ahead of the exercise.



While the action has been described by the assembly members as intimidating, the nominee was captured on video furiously demanding some monies, he had earlier doled out to the assembly members to facilitate his confirmation.



The Special Prosecutor in his letter to the nominee requested that he makes himself available for investigations at his office on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.



“The OSP considers you a person necessary for the investigations. You are directed to attend, in person, the offices of the OSP at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge Accra GA-079-0906 on Tuesday 9 November 2021 at 2:30 in the afternoon for interviewing. You may be accompanied by counsel of your choice,” the Special Prosecutor stated in his invitation.







