Juaben DCE rejection: You will incur my wrath if you oppose my nominee next time – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned persons who will oppose his nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position in Juaben in the Ashanti Region will face his wrath.



The President’s MCE nominee for the area, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, has been rejected twice by assembly members.



It could be remembered that a video surfaced on social media where the DCE nominee was chasing Assembly members for bribes they took from him but failed to vote to support his nomination.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has, since the video surfaced, begun investigating the DCE nominee who has been rejected twice.



But reacting to the rejection at the Commissioning of the New Patriotic Party Constituency Office in Juaben, the President indicated that persons who oppose his nominee next time will incur his wrath.



“Anyone who opposes my nominee next time will incur my wrath. I am here to congratulate the residents of Juaben for having this beautiful edifice. If it can be replicated in all 275 constituencies across the country, it will help the NPP a lot.”



The President also noted that times are hard but said he is not to be blamed for the hardship adding that there is the need for the people of Ghana to support the government to make life better.



“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.”