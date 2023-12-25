Joy as Dr Bawumia joins inmates of Weija Leprosarium for surprise Christmas lunch

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

There was much joy at the Weija Leprosarium Monday afternoon, when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia surprised cured lepers with a visit and a Christmas lunch together.



Dr. Bawumia, a dedicated patron of the Ghana Lepers Aid, has been a familiar face at the Leprosarium over the years.



On important occasions such as his birthdays, he spends with the cured lepers and also extends support to the inmates.



Dr. Bawumia led the team that accompanied him to serve food to the cured lepers and also danced with them after their meal.



The Director of the Weija Leprosarium, Father Andrew Campbell, expressed the Leprosarium's gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his compassion towards the inmates.



Father Campbell also expressed gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his constant support to the inmates, and lepers in the country in general.



While wishing the cured lepers a Merry Christmas, Dr. Bawumia also appealed to all not to shun lepers, but continue to show them affection as "they are part of us."



"I want to tell all Ghanaians that leprosy, as far as cured leprosy is concerned, is not contagious. It is not their fault that they contracted leprosy. Let us treat that fairly and let us love them," Dr. Bawumia urged.









Dr. Bawumia presented 100 bags of rice and 100 cartons of assorted drinks to the inmates.















