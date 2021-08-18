Joy City Chapel International honors founder

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

The leading voice in HIV/AIDS advocacy in United Kingdom and Ghana, Actionplus Foundation in partnership with Joy City Chapel International over the weekend held an appreciation service to show their overwhelming support for their Founder Apostle Fred Osei Annin, in Accra.



Apostle Fred Annin is a Ghanaian resident in the United Kingdom who has single headedly lead advocacy campaign both home and abroad with the support from the Actionplus Foundation and the Joy City Chapel International membership to push the campaign on HIV/AIDS education all over the world.



In his acceptance speech to the congregation at Joy City Chapel International over the weekend he expressed his profound gratitude for their continuous support through all these years and seized the opportunity to inform them about his plans going forward for the foundation and the church.



Apostle Annin disclosed that through the effort of his members they have been able to acquire a six acres at Odumse in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana to establish a retreat and rehabilitation centre that will help his long term vision in establishing a village that will offer strictly humanitarian services for the less privileged, persons living with HIV/AIDS and many other persons with special needs within the country.



He added that Actionplus Foundation and Joy City Chapel International have extended their operations to other African countries such as Uganda and Kenya and in the process of finalizing the documentation process to establish more branches in other selected countries in Africa.



The appreciation service was graced by Professor James Nkansah Obrimpong and his Wife. Professor Nkansah is the Dean of the School of Theology at the International University, Nairobi, Kenya and the National Coordinator Actionplus Foundation Kenya.



Professor Nkansah encouraged all the youth present to support the vison of Apostle Annin and ensure he succeeds in this challenge he has taken upon himself to help the less privileged persons living with HIV/AIDS in Ghana and beyond.



Persons who have contributed to his success story received gifts in various forms as a sign of thank you for their unflinching support to the foundation and the church over the years.



