Journo attack: Ken Agyapong must face West African Court – Ashigbey

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The CEO of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber wants the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to be dragged to the West African Court following the latter’s threats on Journalist Erastus Asare Donkor.



He contended that the pressure shouldn’t be just internally urging all actors and interested parties of Press Freedom to pile the necessary pressure beyond the country’s borders for the Assin Central lawmaker to face sanctions.



“There is precedence that when Yayah Jammeh with all his takes on a Journalists, a particular journalist was helped by the West African Media Foundation to take a case to the West African court,” he said on News file Saturday.



According to him, although it was a civil case, that case was won and Gambia was found guilty with a fine imposed on the State.



“Definitely that comes with itself a stain on the state and I’m pretty sure once we start putting all of those pressures, the various bodies then will act. We just have to change the way we have done our things in the past,” he added.



He insisted that the legislator is a “repeat offender” and must not be treated with kids gloves in dealing with him over the notorious attacks on Journalists.



Speaker refers Ken Agyapong to Privileges C’ttee



The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has referred the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong to the Privileges Committee of the House following threats on Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor.



This comes after Tamale North MP Alhassan Suhuyini moved a motion for the Assin Central lawmaker to be referred to the Committee over what he calls inciteful comments against the Multimedia Journalist.



The NET2 TV owner, on the same station, had allegedly called for ‘serious’ beating of Erastus Asare Donkor. He also threatened in a live telecast that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly”.



Meanwhile, the Multimedia Group has filed a formal complaint against the MP for threatening the life of the journalist.



In the letter, dated July 13, 2021, addressed to the Deputy Regional Commander, Ashanti Region, the media group demanded security protection for Erastus Asare Donkor.



It also called for a thorough investigation into the threats issued by the legislator.