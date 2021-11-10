Journalists should take GH¢3,000 as salary at entry level - Bridget Otoo

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bridget Otoo has said entry-level journalists deserve better



• She believes salaries of drivers, camera and sound personnel are abysmal



• Camera, sound personnel and drivers play an important role in production, she added



Ace broadcaster and entrepreneur, Bridget Otoo, has suggested that entry-level journalists should be paid not less than GH¢3,000 cedis as salary at the end of every month.



Speaking on the Lowdown Show with host Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on GhanaWeb TV, she noted that it is inappropriate and unfair for persons who have gone through training and are working hard in the media field to be earning meagre salaries.



Despite admitting to the ranks in the field and how that may affect the amount of monies allocated to media personnel in respective companies, she noted that the basics should at least be substantial.



“if you are entering and you are going into a media house, whether it’s GhanaWeb, or it’s TV3, the standard is that; no journalist should be paid less than GH¢3,000, it’s across board and that should happen,” she said.



She further noted that, the people who work behind the scenes like the camera, sound men and drivers who play a major role in production should be paid better, since without them a production cannot hold.



“Come to behind the scenes, you have drivers, you have camera men, you have sound men whose salaries are so abysmal that they are never even mentioned, and yet these are the people who are part, without them you and I cannot even be on television. Perhaps we would sound funny on air,” she asserted.



Expressing her views on the unsatisfactory salaries of entry level camera men and those who work behind the scenes, she suggested that camera men be paid a minimum of at least GH¢2,500 cedis.



“So, camera men should earn GH2,500 or if it is radio, okay the entry level radio journalists or broadcasters, the least amount you can pay a journalist across board should be 3000 and it is based on that it can be built on,” she added.



Watch the full video below:



