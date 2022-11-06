Journalists Support Fund to raise GHC2 million seed capital

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Journalists Support Fund, which has been launched by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA),, will raise at least GHC2 Million seed capital.



This will help pursue legal action against those who assault journalists in their line of duty.



This was made known by the GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour at the launch of the Journalists Support Fund.



The Journalists Support Fund was launched on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at a ceremony to commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.



Speaking at the event, the GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour noted that many journalists across the world,even in Ghana, many journalists have suffered attacks and gone through excruciating pain over the years and the impunity for crimes against journalists continues unabated.



He said what was more worrying was the fact that invariably, the victims of such crimes do not get justice largely because they lack the financial wherewithal to pursue legal action against their perpetrators.



“One of the key objects of the Fund will be to offer legal services to journalists whose rights may be violated in the line of duty. The era when journalists were assaulted but do not get justice due to lack of funds to pursue legal action will soon become history. The Journalists Support Fund will also help to offer training and workshops on safety and security for our members to enhance their security and safety,”He said.



He therefore called on all to support by donating towards the Fund, adding that a private Committee will be set up to manage the Fund separately.



Donations

Meanwhile, at the launch, the President-General of the COA Mixture Manufacturing Company Limited and Centre of Awareness and Global Peace Mission (COA-GPM), Prof. Ato Duncan, donated an amount of GHC500000 to the Journalists Support Fund.



The Chancellor of Wisconsin University College, Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn also donated an amount of GHC100000 towards the Journalists Support Fund which was launched in Accra today, Wednesday, November 2, 2022.



The Ghana Police Service also donated an amount of GHC20,000 to support the fund whiles other individuals also contributed their quota.



The Executives of the GJA also donated their quota.