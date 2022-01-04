Journalist parked in front of Sekondi barracks without notice – Police on alleged assault

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

The Western Regional Police Command has explained that Solomon Nkansah, the journalist Atinka Media who was allegedly assaulted by a police officer, parked his car in front of the Sekondi barracks without any notice to anyone.



A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Olivia ET Adiku, who is the Head of the Police Public Affairs Unit of the Western region, stated that the action of the journalist led to an escalated confrontation between the two.



“Preliminary investigations established that in the early hours of Monday, January 3, 2022, the journalist parked his vehicle, a Nissan Sentra with registration number GE 1042-12, at the Sekondi Barracks without notice to any police officer at the station and forgot his ignition key inside his vehicle,” the statement said in part.



Earlier, it was reported that a man suspected to be a police officer who is identified only as ‘Obuasi,’ assaulted the sports broadcaster, Solomon Amankwah, in Sekondi after an altercation ensued between the two.



Commenting on the incident through his Facebook page, the journalist narrated how after parking his car at the Sekondi Police Barracks on his way to visit his dad, he mistakenly locked his car key in the car.



In a bid to manoeuvre to open his car to retrieve his key, the suspected police officer, engaged in an exchange of words with him and without provocation physically assaulted the journalist leaving him with a swollen face.



The police have since indicated their preparedness to get to the bottom of this case even as an investigation has been started into the case.



“The Command wishes to assure the media and general public that the Police and the Media are key partners in the promotion of peace and security, law and order, and therefore the Police will always strive to maintain that cordial relationship,” the statement said.



