Journalist detained for recording court hearing discharged

Sacut Amenga-Etegu, a freelance journalist who was arrested for allegedly recording proceedings in court has been discharged.



This was after he was arraigned before the criminal division 5 of the Accra High Court.



Background:



The Court presided over by Her Ladyship, Lydia Osei Marfo, before detaining him said that the freelancer “could be a security threat to the Court [Criminal Court 5] and the Court Complex at large, if not the whole country.”



Per the Court records, Justice Marfo said she heard a noise outside her courtroom as she was calling a case for trial.





According to Her Ladyship, what she heard “on the corridors of this Court were not ordinary noise” prompting her to cause her Court Warrant Officer (CWO) to investigate.



Detective Inspector Dometi Wisdom, from the National Security, upon being summoned by the Court, narrated to the Court how Sacut was spotted attempting to take a video of the National Security operatives and the accused persons while they were leaving the Courtroom.