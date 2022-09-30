Journalist Ralph Apetorgbor files nomination for NDC constituency dep communication officer.role

Regional News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: Koku Amateyfio, Contributor

A journalist cum political activist, Ralph Apetorgbor, has filed his nomination form to contest as Deputy Communication Officer for the second time running in the upcoming elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership roles in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency.



Ralph was accompanied by a huge crowd to the NDC’s office in Sowutuom on Thursday, September 29, 2022, where he submitted his completed form.



The nomination exercise by the party commenced on Wednesday, September 28, and was expected to close at 1700 hours Thursday, September 29.



Ralph Apetorgbor, who defied the heavy rains on the day, was met on arrival by Kwame Asare Obeng, the constituency electoral committee member, who accepted the nomination form after checking them to verify whether the necessary information had been provided.



The NDC is expected to vet all the aspirants on September 30, ahead of the Constituency Conference scheduled to take place at the Deoke Foundation School within the constituency on October 22.



Addressing media colleagues and supporters after filing his nomination, Ralph Apetorgbor could not hold back his emotions as he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from branch executives from across the constituency who gathered at the constituency office.



Apetorgbor promised to continue offering communication leadership for the NDC in the constituency by bringing his “Proactiveness, Expertise and Experience” (or PEE skills) to the advantage of the party’s presidential and parliamentary election campaigns.



Ralph Apetorgbor, who also works as a communications specialist, explained that his aim was to see the NDC win the 2024 election, and through that, develop the constituency in diverse ways.



“I am forever indebted to you for your continuous support,” Ralph Apetorgbor stated.



He continued that “I will never take you for granted for this huge confidence reposed in him.”



Ralph is being contested by three other aspirants for the same position.



Who is Ralph Apetorgbor?



Ralph Apetorgbor is a journalist, policy analyst and administrator who has worked with several media houses in Ghana, including The Ghanaian Times, Spectator, Daily Express and Telegraph; and researcher at Parliament House.



He has contributed enormously to the NDC at both National, Regional, and Constituency party levels.



He is the current NDC Deputy Communication Officer for Anyaa Sowutuom, a member of the National IT Directorate; Secretary to the National Collation Committee of the NDC, former President of Pentecost University branch of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) of the NDC; former branch Secretary; and a former polling agent.



Ralph Apetorgbor is two time Central President of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Chapter; two-time Media Relations Director for the Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana; current Deputy Chief Justice of Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana-National and an alumnus of former President Barack Obama’s Young Africa Leadership Initiative (YALI).