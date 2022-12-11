Jospong thanks Nana Addo, Kufour, Mahama, others for attending his late father’s funeral

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies has expressed his family’s gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, and former presidents John Agyekum Kufour and John Dramani Mahama for attending his late father’s funeral.



According to Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the gathering of the president, vice president, first lady, and second lady among others was one of the most memorable days in his life.



He said the Agyepong and allied families were highly honoured to see the country’s stalwarts at the family’s event.



Mr Agyepong expressed this gratitude to these statesmen at the company’s annual thanksgiving service held at the company’s premises at Adjirijanno in the Greater Accra Region.



“To see these great [men and women] at the funeral of my father, especially at the time I was down was my deepest memory,” he said.



The Executive Chairman of JGC on the other hand called for the localisation of Ghana’s economy.



According to him, this is the only way Ghana can come out of the economic woes it is experiencing.



He called on the government to build its own to create ample job opportunities for Ghanaians.



“We don’t want a situation where people will invest in the localisation drive for the government to derail it with its lack of commitment,” he said.



He reminded Ghanaians to grow their taste for Ghana-made goods to support local companies that are in the manufacturing sector of the economy.



The Inspector-General of Police; Dr George Akufo Dampare, who was the guest of honour commended the Jospong Group for the effort made over the years to bring innovative developmental intervention and encouraged the company to continue dedicating their work to God. The IGP decried the failure and laxity of Christians to turn what he termed ‘theoretical Christianity’ into practicality.



He said the principle of commitment to God held on for many years has not only propelled Dr Agyepong to just becoming a praying Christian but has been shown in beneficial productive ventures, saying, “We have come very far.”



Dr Dampare found it very difficult to understand that with a total percentage of 70% Christians in the country, Ghana has remained the way it is.



He bemoaned the fact that there was a growing interest amongst Christians who would only seize any moment in the church against turning theory into producing goods.



He said theoretical Christianity has accounted for the country’s current state in the scheme of world developers.



He indicated that Ghana’s stance as a consumption nation has done no good to her, especially when countries Ghana began with have progressed in terms of development.



He decried why citizens have dwelled on the theoretical aspect of Christianity to retarding both personality and the nation at large.



The IGP indicated that that situation has taken the best part of the individual to the detriment of future generations.