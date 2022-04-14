Jospong Group to seal collaboration with UHAS on waste management 

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, Chief Executive Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, has announced plans to establish collaboration with the University for Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) on waste management.



He said the conglomerate, a prime player in waste management in the country, leveraged opportunities of academic collaboration and would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the University to enhance research towards addressing challenges pertaining to waste management.



Dr Agyepong announced the planned collaboration, when he delivered a lecture as part of the Evans Attah Mills Memorial Lecture series, held annually by the University.



He said through Zoomlion's partnership with academia, the Nation’s long-standing liquid waste menace had been surmounted.



Dr Agyepong said the outlook had led to the establishment of the African Institute of Sanitation and Waste Management in partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and a GH¢5million grant for research within the sector, to which 13 Universities had applied.



He said as the Nation’s specialized universities take up diverse fields of research, UHAS must consider its role within the health structure, and maintain dedication to its mandate.



“UHAS offers the enviable position of a special University dedicated to tackle health development in Ghana by training health professionals. The establishment of UHAS is therefore timely and critical in improving healthcare delivery in Ghana.



“Health is understandably the core of all aspects of human development, and it is my hope that UHAS sticks to its focus especially since the health delivery system is being comprehensively expanded, thanks to Agenda 111.



“I am of the firm belief that there is no calling higher than being entrusted with the health of a nation. UHAS, therefore, has been entrusted with the highest calling of safeguarding the health of Ghanaians. This responsibility is daunting and critical. UHAS cannot fail the Ghanaian people on this mandate,” the Group CEO said.



Dr Agyepong commended progress at the University, and said he was impressed with “astronomical” strides made within a decade, and commended the University Council, management and staff.



The Memorial Lecture coincided with the launch of the University’s 10th anniversary celebration, which was on the theme, “the Role of Specialized Universities in National Development”.



Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of the University, said the lecture series was initiated to celebrate the role the late President in establishing the University.



He, therefore, announced that the University had 10 of its 11 academic units, and remarked, “we know we have a long way to go”.



The University Council at the second session of its 6th Congregation conferred an honorary Doctorate Degree on Dr Siaw Agyepong.