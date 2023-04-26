Joseph Yamin blows alarm over alleged ‘Mafia’ marking scheme for private basic schools

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Concerned parent and politician Joseph Yamin is claiming there is a clandestine marking scheme set out by the key stakeholders in the education sector that has been endorsed by the government.



The plan Mr. Yamin says is to raise the marking scheme for private basic schools as against state-owned public schools, so that pupils from private schools will fail, hindering their chances of gaining schools in the free SHS system.



He disclosed to Ultimate Morning Show host, some owners of private schools have approached him and raised the concern as their pleas for such a measure to be abolished by stakeholders have fallen on deaf ears.



“I said it in the past and I am saying it today too, free SHS is collapsing private schools. I had the private schools’ executives coming to my house to brief me about the implications of the free SHS on their schools,” he claimed.



“Students at the private schools during the last term of the academic year are leaving because of free SHS. As of now, they have two marking schemes, one for the private schools and one for the public schools because of politics. The NPP wants people to know that somebody can go to Prempeh College from MA or whatever, and so parents today will have their kids go through private education up to form 3 and they move them when it’s time for registration to the public schools, so the kids will get good grades to free SHS,” he added.



“In the private school, before you get an A or 1, you need to score 90 – 100 percent, while in our time in the basic school, it is 70 – 100 percent, how many kids will be able to get 90 – 100” percent?. This is what they are measuring the private schools with.”



“So, you go to the schools and the headmasters are telling us that people that came in with aggregate 14, 15, etc from private schools are doing better with 7, 8 10, and you check their schools, you find out that 6, 7, 8 are coming from public schools and the higher numbers are coming from private schools, why?” he quizzed.



“The system has two marking schemes which are not fair and must be corrected,” he claimed.