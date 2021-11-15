Joseph Matthew is a good afro gospel artiste - Fredima

Music of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Razz News, Contributor

Veteran Ghanaian music producer and entertainment show pundit of the Year winner at the 2021 RTP Awards, Fred Kyei Mensah better known as Fredima has labeled UK-based Ghanaian sensational afro gospel musician Joseph Matthew as the next artist to take over the Ghanaian music scene.



Joseph Matthew, who is known for songs such as ‘Hallelujah', 'Nyame Ye’, which literally means ‘God Is Good in the Akan dialect, 'Not Alone' and ‘My Story’ has changed the spectrum of the Ghanaian Gospel music scene with his style of singing; a distinctive contemporary sound— a mixture of Ghanaian highlife, contemporary Afro beats and Rap.



While expressing his views as a pundit after listening to Joseph Matthew's songs on Showbiz Xtra' hosted by Doctar Cann on Happy FM, Fredima said:

“JM is a good artist, he is good, he will soon take over the gospel music scene...I heard you play his previous songs which are also very good...he should come to Ghana one of these days to grant interviews in order for him to be popular", Fredima said.



The 'Not Alone' crooner is currently out with another smashing hit song titled "The Name' which is currently enjoying massive airplay.