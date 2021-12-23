Jomoro MP suffers another blow in court

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

The Sekondi High Court has turned down an appeal by Dorcas Afo Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, for an amendment to the response she submitted to the petition filed against her by Joshua Emuah Kofie, a resident of the constituency.



A report by the Ghana News Agency indicated that the court presided over by Justice Dr Richmond Osei Hwere rejected the appeal on grounds that Dorcas Afo Toffey disobeyed an order by the court for her to provide proof of renunciation of her citizenship.



The court said that instead of providing the evidence, the lawmaker filed for Stay of Execution pending an appeal at the Court of Appeal.



The lawmaker was also accused by the court of disrespect by filing an application for alterations to the initial response she gave to the petition.



The court, per the report by GNA deems the conduct of Afo Toffey as ‘grossly disregarding’ its powers.



The judge, in his ruling, warned the lawmaker that her non-adherence to court orders has dire and various consequences with one being the striking out of her application.



Afo Toffey’s eligibility to occupy her the Jomoro seat is being questioned by Joshua Kofie who holds that at the time of filing for nomination, Afo Toffey was a dual citizen with the US being the other country she owed allegiance to.



