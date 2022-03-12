Jomoro MP rolls out scholarship scheme for SHS students

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 engaged heads of Junior High Schools in the constituency on a scholarship scheme she is about to introduce.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey in the meeting which had 94 headteachers present, explained the purpose of the scholarship.



She also outlined the scope of the scholarship scheme and highlighted the benefits it will bring to the students.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey further said that the scheme which goes live this month is tailored for ‘brilliant but needy students with aggregates of not more than 15 and 17 for boy and girls respectively.



“The scholarship scheme is to assist brilliant but needy SHS students. You need to understand the scheme and the role you’ll play to make it a success.”.



The headteachers, at the end of the meeting were handed copies of the forms for the scholarship for onward distribution to the deserving students.



The scholarship is yet another campaign promise fulfilled by Dorcas Afo Toffey has through her works exhibited commitment to delivering on the promise she made to her constituents.



Last month, Afo-Toffey broke grounds for the construction of a bridge at Bentelobo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.



She has also lobbied to get 3G network for Bonyere, one of the economic hubs in the constituency.







