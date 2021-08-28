Jomoro MP donates 100 desks to Nana Avo-Nwiah Basic School after GhanaWeb report

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Correspondence from Western Region:



Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has distributed 100 desks to Nana Avo-Nwiah M/A Basic School at Tikobo No. 2 Forest Junction.



The Nana Avo-Nwiah M/A Basic School made the news in April 2021 after GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku reported the plight of the pupils who sit on the floor to study.



Following the report, Dorcas Afo-Toffey on Friday, August 27 together with a delegation of Jomoro Municipal Education Directorate, presented 100 pieces of furniture to the school.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent at the Nana Avo-Nwiah Basic School premise, Dorcas Afo-Toffey disclosed that observed that the school was in a deplorable state.



She added that the news report carried out by GhanaWeb and other media networks encouraged her to try her possible best to assist the school.



"I visited the school... when I came I saw the students standing, sharing desks and that was heartbreaking for me so I decided to give them desks so that they will able to sit comfortably to take their studies seriously. I promised them that I would provide them with furniture and today I have done it," said.



She also lauded GhanaWeb for highlighting the deplorable state of the school.



"And let us give thanks to GhanaWeb who came to the school to highlight the challenges facing the school to the rest of the world. Their news report encouraged me to find ways and means to provide them with furniture despite the inability of government to provide us with our MPs' Common Funds since January," she added.



She was hopeful that the management of the school would take proper care of the furniture to help the school children.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey seized the opportunity to promise to construct a new six-unit classroom block to replace the deplorable existing wooden structure to improve academic excellence in the school.



Mr. Cletus Azupe, the headmaster of the school, gave thanks to the Jomoro MP for her kind gesture.