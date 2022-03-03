Jomoro MP distributes streetlights to communities

Regional News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, of the Western Region has distributed more than 100 streetlights to the people of Bonyere and Elubo in the constituency.



In addition, she provided these communities with 100 pieces of photocells.



She has, therefore, engaged the services of some qualified electricians to fix the streetlights and photocells.



The gesture is to improve the security situation in these communities.



Speaking to the media after the distribution, Dorcas Afo-Toffey disclosed that during the 2020 general elections, she promised communities in the constituency that she would provide them with streetlights to replace the damaged ones anytime the need arises.



According to her, it is necessary to beef up security in these communities to protect lives and properties.



She emphasized that, "Human safety is my major concern and for that matter advancing the safety of constituents gives me joy and satisfaction as an MP."



The MP pledged that more of the streetlights would be provided from time to time by her office to ensure that more streetlights are installed in all part of the Constituency to keep constituents and properties safely.



"I have made it a duty to provide streetlights, replace damaged ones, and also replace damaged photocells of the streetlights in communities where they are much needed," she assured.



She, therefore, took the opportunity to urge the beneficiary communities to take good care of the streetlights.



She also advised them to be security conscious by assisting the police to fight against lawbreakers in the areas.



"The communities can also help to take care of the streetlights so I will call on them to help but I will seize this opportunity to advise them to take their personal security seriously and also report any lawbreaker and suspected criminal to the police for immediate arrest," she advised.



On his part, the Assembly Member of Elubo West Electoral Area, Nana Frendo Bosso Kwasi commended the MP Dorcas Afo-Toffey for the kind gesture and prayed to God to bless the MP to live long.



"In fact Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey has done well and I pray to God that she will work harder to bring more developments to our Communities, I never thought this donation will come at this time, we are happy, God bless her," he said.



The Assembly Member therefore promised to continue to sensitize his electorates about how to practice personal safety.



He took the opportunity to appeal to the MP to distribute same streetlights to other communities in the Jomoro Constituency.



In a related development, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo-Toffey provided financial support to some brilliant but needy tertiary students from her Constituency



She said her vision was to help tertiary students to complete their various programmes to come out and help to develop Jomoro Constituency.



She advised the beneficiary students to be serious with their books in order to become great personalities in Ghana.



She therefore, seized the opportunity to pledge to continue to assist other brilliant but needy tertiary students.



"This is not going to be the last but I will continue to do it as the MP for Jomoro so other brilliant but needy tertiary students will also benefit", she assured.



The Jomoro MP hinted of giving free scholarships to over three hundred brilliant but needy 2021 Junior High School BECE graduates to further their education.