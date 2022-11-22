Jomoro Elections petition: Tell Mahama that the courts work – Ampaw to NDC lawyers

Politics of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama and leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the party won the election petition against their Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo -Toffey.



Ampaw said that Mahama and other leading members of the NDC have been castigating the court, saying that it is biased towards the government, but the party winning the Jomoro election petition proves that courts work with the laws of the country.



“I was not surprised by the ruling … this shows that if you are not diabolic and if you don’t politicize the judiciary, you will realise that the judges use the laws of the country, truth and evidence to work.



“So, I am not surprised that the judge after interrogating the witness, has declared the Jomoro MP as duly elected.



“I commend the NDC lead them and the MP for their victory. But their legal team should go and tell John Mahama and NDC apparatchiks like Ofosu-Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah that the court that Mahama described as an NPP court, a 7-0 court is the same court that gave them victory,” he said in Twi.



Lawyer Ampaw, who made these remarks in a Nsem Pii interview, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the NDC’s jubilation over winning the petitions shows they are hypocrites because they only praise the court when they win cases.



An election petition case against the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, was struck out by the Sekondi High Court.



This comes after a citizen, Joshua Emuah Kofie, went to court to challenge the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on grounds that she had multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which is against the 1992 Constitution.



The Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere dismissed the case on grounds that the MP was eligible to contest as she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time, she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.



In regards to her American citizenship, the MP denied having American citizenship.



The case has been in court for over 20 months since she was elected to represent the people of Jomoro constituency.



