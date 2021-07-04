Join us demonstrate, your silence today will create uncertainty for the Future - NDC

General News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a statement announcing that the meeting point for the ‘March for Justice’ demonstration would be at the Accra Mall.



The scheduled date for the demonstration is Tuesday 6th July 2021.



Interested persons who want to join the demonstration are expected to arrive at the meeting point at 6 am.



All Covid-19 protocols the party said would be strictly adhered to.



The demonstrators are expected to move from the Accra Mall onto Liberation Road to Opeibea House through the Aviation Road, Lands Commission and then Jubilee House, Swithblack Road.



They are expected to deliver a petition to the President at the Jubilee House, the statement signed by George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer said.



It appealed to Ghanaians to join them to demonstrate and register their displeasure over what they described as poor governance.



It added that the silence of Ghanaians will create a future of uncertainty.



