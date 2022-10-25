Join me for ‘Kumi preko reloaded’ on Nov. 5 to get Akufo-Addo removed - Martin Kpebu to Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has called on Ghanaians to join him for a demonstration, which he has dubbed ‘Kumi preko reloaded’, to get President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step down from office.



According to Martin Kpebu, President Akufo-Addo has shown that he cannot govern the country and has to be removed from office.



“What Ghanaians can do to get the president removed is to organize demonstrations. The police have given me permission for the ‘Kumi preko reloaded’ demo next Saturday, November 5. It starts from the Obra Spot at 7:00 am; every Ghanaian should make it a point to be there.



“If the president does not resign by then, we demonstrate and present him a petition that we have had enough of him, and he should step down,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The lawyer further indicated that if the president fails to step down, the only option left is for him to be removed by the Parliament of Ghana through an impeachment process.



He said that the impeachment process would require one-third of parliamentarians (92 Members of Parliament (MP)) to sign a petition with the current hardship in the country as the reason to get the president removed.



Kpebu, while explaining the impeachment process, said that the 92 MPs, after signing the petition, will send it to the Speaker of Parliament, who will, in turn, submit it (the petition) to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice, after determining that petition has merit with four other justices of the Supreme Court, will write back to the Speaker of Parliament for the impeachment of Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana to commence.



