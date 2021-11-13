John Quaye Wiafe Akenteng grabs Honorary Doctorate degree

Regional News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned herbal practitioner and founder of Natural Way Herbal Clinic in Ghana Dr John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng has been decorated with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in a ceremony at his Clinic in Santa Maria, Accra.



It was Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF), a reputable award governing body that recommended the modern-day herbal practitioner to the governing Council at George Fox University in Newberg, OR, USA.





And for his efforts, Dr Wiafe Akenteng received a citation signed by Professor Tyler Cuddeford, PT, PhD, Associate Dean, George Fox University, College of Physical Therapy with the inscription ‘Upon recommendation and by the authority of the Associate Dean, the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Medicine (Herbal) and health administration Honoris Causa is hereby conferred upon Mr John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng with all the rights, privileges, and obligations thereto appertaining.” He was also decorated with a silver-plated medal.





The Chief Executive Chancellor, WODIF, His Meritorious Eminence Dr (Rev) Christian Kwetey Kweitsu said “ We identify groups and individuals who are impacting lives. We want to say you are doing well, keep it up.





“Dr Wiafe Akenteng’s operations has been scientifically certified and approved by Food and Drugs Authority and Standard Authority over the years.”



He added “The potency of his medical formulation makes him outstanding in Ghana and beyond. Dr. Wiafe has remained as an herbal science Educationist on radio and TV for the past 10 years, and we at Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) commend you and your hardworking staff.”





Professor Tyler Cuddeford, PT, PhD, Associate Dean, George Fox University, College of Physical Therapy said “We are honouring a man who has supported this community and beyond a great deal.”



And responding to the great honour, Dr Wiafe Akenteng stated “I am honestly grateful for the recognition. I have faced a lot of challenges, but I must say it has toughened me. I promise to get better to get more recognition.”





The herbal practitioner’s scientific herbal research has made him discover quite a lot of plants that were hitherto unidentified to the herbal blog.



Indeed, this feat has now taken a height, thereby making many others follow him on his social media handles, making use of his herbal research findings.



Many prominent herbal medicine practitioners take their inspiration from Dr Wiafe’s hard work.



He is considered as a celebrated icon and model of transition and transformation in the herbal-health division, having taken the natural way of health delivery to treat patients who have chronic and other health challenges to receive relief and good health.



Natural Way Herbal Clinic is a leading health centre in Ghana which has positively impacted the lives of many both home and overseas.