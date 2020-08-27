Religion of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

John Mahama will be the next president of Ghana - Nigel Gaisie drops five dangerous prophecies

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC and Nigel Gaisie

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped some serious prophecies on social media with the major one being that of John Mahama’s impending presidency.



The popular prophet took to his Facebook Wall to make the five deep prophecies of what he claimed he saw coming.



Chief among his prophecies was the fact that ex-president John Dramani Mahama was going to be the next president of Ghana. According to the man of God, he heard in his ear that the NDC flagbearer was going to be the next leader of the country.



The prophet credited with Ebony’s death prophecy also added that he saw the Chief of Staff coming to him with a heavy heart but a ‘mortal entity’ pulled her back into the darkness.



He also added that he saw that there was going to be an attack on a vice presidential candidate and admonished the said political party to interceed on behalf of the person.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie went on to say that Ghana was going to prosper in the year 2021 and added some prophecies about America and Ghana’s neighbours, Burkina Faso.



Surprisingly, one of the prophecies that caught the attention of many was one involving the man of God himself.



According to him, there was going to be a hatched plan on his person and church and the said plan was to kill him by crashing his car.



He indicated that the plot to cut short his life was one borne out of the fact that he had become a torn in the flesh of some people.



This is not the first time the popular preacher has made prophecies involving high-level personalities in the country.



He was recently in the news following his name being mentioned in the Papa No saga which revolved around actresses Tracey Boakye and Gloria Kani and singer Mzbel



Read his post below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.