John Mahama will aid NPP’s victory in 2024 – Owusu Bempah

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah Bonsu is of the strong view that the ruling government will retain it seat come 2024 with ease should the NDC maintain John Dramani Mahama as the party’s flagbearer.



He said winning the 2024 elections will be a mere formality on the conditions that John Dramani leads the main opposition National Democratic Congress party in the general elections.



Speaking to Angel TV/FM’s Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anopa Bofo morning show, Mr. Bempah confidently asserted that the 2024 election will be one of the cheapest contests for the NPP having John Mahama as the main contender.



“…That’s his own matter, he’s that one person that we [NPP] want him to represent the NDC so we defeat him once more as we did. For him, he’s that cheaper for us when it comes to elections, and we will defeat him hands down and anyone at all that comes onboard,” he said on Thursday, September 15, 2022.



According to the communicator, in his view, the former president poses no threat to the ruling government.



Ernest Owusu Bempah who doubles the Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana National Gas Company on that score urged the NDC to present John Dramani Mahama as its candidates come 2024 although he is of the strong conviction that they will lose the polls with the latter as their leader.



“We respect him because he is our former president, and we know he will continue to be an opposition leader for the rest of his life because Ghanaians do not have confidence in him to govern the state.



“So, for him, we are seriously praying because if the NDC fails to bring him I will be very very disappointed,” he continued.



Without mincing words, he added that the former statesman-led administration collapsed the economy with his gross incompetence meanwhile he faced no unforeseen circumstances such as the NPP is facing with Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



Mr. Bempah urged Mr. Mahama to reconsider his luminary and desist from propagating falsehood about the sitting government because the NPP at its worst “is far better than his past NDC administration.”