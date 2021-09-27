John Mahama signs book of condolence for Ama Benyiwa Doe

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

• John Mahama has signed Ama Benyiwa Doe's book of condolence



• Ama Benyiwa Deo died on September 19, 2021



• She was a former National Women’s Organiser of the NDC



Former President John Dramani Mahama, has signed the book of condolence for the late Ama Benyiwa Doe, a former Regional Minister of the Central Region.



The Ghanaian politician and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at age of 73.



Several messages of condolences have since poured in for the late former National Women’s Organiser of the NDC.



Former President John Mahama, clad in black, visited the residence of the late member of the NDC with a delegation to officially signed Madam Benyiwa Doe's book of condolence.



The former Council of State member died on September 20, 2021.



In a statement following her death, Mr. Mahama described the former MP as “one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation. She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women's rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment and passion for service. The late Ama Benyiwa Doe was also a former National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).”





