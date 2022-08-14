John Mahama's aide sends congratulatory message to Bridget Otoo on her marriage

General News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has offered special prayers for broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, who got married on Saturday, August 13 in a private ceremony.



Bridget and her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh have received well wishes from friends, colleagues and fans across social media platforms following the announcement of their union.



Joyce Bawah, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a tweet shared a photo of the couple and prayed for the bride whom she described as a sister.



"⁦Bee… my Sister and friend got hitched today! May the good Lord bless this union! Congratulations to you and Ago Tetteh, buddy best wishes."



Also, the former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has sent her well wishes to Bridget.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "Congratulations my very dear @Bridget_Otoo. Wishing you both lots of happiness and joy in the years ahead. Plenty love."





