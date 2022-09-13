John Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with President Kufuor

Politics of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Over the weekend, top personalities in Ghana attended the funeral of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Siaw Agyepong, the father of the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw.



The event according to former President John Dramani Mahama, offered him an opportunity to have a hearty conversation with former President John Agyekum Kufuor who also attended the funeral.



Mr Mahama in a recent interview with TV3, revealed that he received a word of congratulations from Mr Kufuor on his recently celebrated 30 years anniversary of marriage.



Mr Mahama disclosed that he on his part saluted his ‘’senior,” ex-President Kufuor who has marked 60 years of marriage to his wife, Madam Theresa Kufuor.



“There is this funny thing that happened just on Saturday, I met President Kufuor. He had come for the funeral of the Chairman of Zoomlion, Agyepong, and I greeted him, and he congratulated me on 30 years of marriage. And I said, I heard he’s been married for 60 years to mother Theresa, and he confirmed in the affirmative then I said ‘then Sergeant throw way salute to general.’



“He’s done double so I saluted him. We hope we can all get there,” he told TV3’s Alfred Ocansey who had congratulated him on his marriage anniversary.



Former president, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama recently celebrated their 30th marriage anniversary.



As part of events marking the anniversary, the former first family inaugurated a maternity and children’s ward built and equipped by the Lordina Mahama Foundation at a hospital in Mahama’s hometown, the Bole Hospital.



