John Mahama presents a trailer of relief items to Keta tidal wave victims

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has gone to the aid of some residents in the Volta Region who have been displaced by a recent tidal wave.



Communities around Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope were hit by a tidal wave on Sunday, November 7, 2021, leading to several residents being rendered homeless.



In a latest development related to the incident, former President John Dramani Mahama has visited the affected areas to commiserate with the affected victims.



In the company of the Volta Caucus of Parliament, the former president as part of his visit made a donation of relief items to the over 3,000 victims.



The items packed on a long haulage trailer include dozens of mattresses, bags of rice and other packaged food items.



According to Dela Sikadzi who shared a video of the truckload on Facebook, the items in terms of numbers were “3000 mattresses, 2000 mackerel, 2000 tomatoes, 2000 cooking, 1000 bags of rice, and more.”



GhanaWeb however is yet to establish the exact number of items donated by the former president to the victims.



Meanwhile calls are being made on government to send humanitarian aid to the victims of the tidal wave while the residents are also calling on government to find a lasting solution to the annual tidal waves experienced by the people of Keta.



