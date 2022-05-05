John Mahama not an alternative to solving Ghana's problems - FixingTheCountry Movement

Politics of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pro-NPP group #FixingTheCountry has discounted the ability of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress to solve the issues facing the country.



As far as the group is concerned, John Mahama and the NDC lack the knowledge and competence to steer the affairs of the country on the right path.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to respond to John Mahama’s speech at a recent event dubbed Ghana At Crossroads, Ernest Owusu Bempah, the convenor of the group, protested that John Mahama’s track record as a president does not support the claims he is making as a savior of Ghana’s economy.



Owusu Bempah observed that the nation will be setting itself back should John Dramani Mahama be handed the responsibility of running the country once again.



“The fundamental truth here is former President John Dramani Mahama is not an alternative to solving Ghana’s problems.



“The man doesn't have a single solution to the country's problems. Mahama is just desperate to rule the country again, hence his penchant of making false claims of having all the answers to the country’s problems.



“Ladies and gentlemen of the media, it is a trite knowledge that Mr Mahama lost the 2016 election due to his mismanagement of the country's economy which resulted in the worsening plight of the ordinary Ghanaian. It is also a known fact that Mr Mahama has nothing to offer except to draw back the country’s progress if Ghanaians mistakenly give him power again.



“Isn't it intriguing that whereas Mr Mahama is claiming to have solutions to the country's unemployment situation, it was during his tenure that the country witnessed the formation of the unemployed graduates association?, he stated.



He claimed that the forum held by John Mahama was further his ambitions of leading the NDC in the 2024 election.



Owusu Bempah said the he was not surprised by the posture adopted by John Mahama but is firm in his convictions that Ghanaians would not commit the blunder electing John Mahama as president again.



“We are not really surprised by Mahama’s callous attempts to try and take a positive credit out of the current global economic crisis, and post pandemic political-economic vulnerabilities, and attempt to present himself as a credible alternative. He's obviously looking for endorsement within the the NDC as a result of the looming tsunami of leadership struggle within the NDC.



“However, for John Mahama to hold a public lecture to boast about his governance prowess when we all know what he dished out for four years as president says a lot about his split personality. The simple truth is, Mahama has just exposed himself to public ridicule,” he said.