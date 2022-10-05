John Mahama joins Rev. Stephen Wengam to celebrate Cedar Mountain Chapel's 12th anniversary

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama joined Rev. Stephen Wengam, the leader and founder of the Assemblies of God Cedar Mountain Chapel to celebrate their 12th anniversary at their church located as East Legon.



The church also used the opportunity to break grounds for the construction of their 6,000 Cedar Mountain Cathedral, Children’s Chapel and an 8-storey administration complex.



Speaking during the celebrations on Sunday, October 2nd, Rev. Stephen Wengam stated that the new facility would host two historic events in the history of Assemblies of God in Ghana if completed on time.



The construction of this cathedral is historic and would serve Assemblies of God Ghana in future. This facility if completed on time would serve as a world-class facility to host the World Missions Conference in 2024 then in 2026, we will be hosting the World Fellowship Assemblies of God Conference. We can’t bring the whole world here because we are 70 million members, the largest Pentecostal church worldwide.



Rev. Stephen Wengam also in his address urged the congregation not to relent in their prayers to see the 6,000 Cedar Mountain Cathedral constructed by 2024.



He also expressed his gratitude to the former president, John Dramani Mahama for standing with the church for over a decade when they first moved to their old church at American House to this day.



The former president who has been a devoted member of the Assembly of God’s Church expressed his appreciation to the church for his role in his life and family. According to him, the new facility would be one of the greatest edifices to the glory of God.



“I’m grateful to someone who I consider as brother and friend for inviting me to the breaking grounds of what is probably be the greatest edifice to the glory of God.



“I keep saying that the principal work of God’s shepherds looking after the flock is to teach the word, spread the gospel and plant churches that is what it’s all about, any other talent is a bonus,” H.E John Mahama stated.







“But for these two people [Rev. Stephen Wengam and Rev. Ernest Adjei], they preach the word as if they open your head and put the word into it. I’m used to addressing huge crowds at rallies but when you come and stand at the altar of God to preach it is a different curtain of fate. So when they do it effortlessly it amazes me and I believe it is an unction from God,” he added.







Cedar Mountain Chapel started at a rooftop at East Legon and moved to a Guest Hotel through to American House before arriving at the Cedar City they have built to God’s glory at East Legon.



