John Mahama is empty; he has no serious policy for Ghana – Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Politics of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Hamid, has claimed that former President John Mahama has no serious policy position for the transformation of the country and must therefore be rejected by the electorate in the next year's presidential elections.



He claimed that the former president is shallow and not suitable to lead the nation, stressing that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the most qualified person to lead the nation.



He is optimistic that Dr. Bawumia will not only emerge as flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) but will also win the presidential election in a landslide if he contests against former President John Mahama.



"So inside the NPP, he is going to win. Then when it comes to the national [level], that is an even easier job. Have you heard John Mahama articulate any serious policy position? I don't know; I haven't heard. He has absolutely nothing to his name."



He added, "I want to sound very respectful. But with the greatest of respects, John Mahama is quite empty. And where we are as a country, we don't need that hollowness, that shallowness. We need depth. We need deep thinking.



"We need someone who knows the craft of government to be able to fashion out the kinds of programmes that will transform this country. And those are the programmes that, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and with the support of Dr. Bawumia, the NPP has put all the way for the transformation of this country...



"We are going to make sure that by the time we go into the elections in 2024, Ghanaians have absolutely no doubt in their minds that Bawumia is the choice," he explained in an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana.