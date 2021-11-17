John Mahama is NDC's biggest problem - Nana Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

STC Boss, Nana Akomea, has fired shots at former President John Mahama over his recent statements about President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former President has levelled several allegations against the President, one of which is his ballot stuffing claim against the Electoral Commission and the President.



He claims the EC helped the President to win the 2020 Presidential elections and that the elections were not free and fair.



He claims there were some 1 million votes in excess intended in the favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Mr Mahama also says the President is underperforming, therefore has implored Ghanaians to vote the incumbent government out of power.



He seeks re-election as he calls on Ghanaians to reinstall him into the Highest Office of the Land.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea described President John Mahama as NDC's biggest problem.



To him, President Mahama has no credibility when it comes to matters of corruption and other national issues as his track record shows his poor governance.



He wished the former President would stop making issues about the government.



"The NDC has a big problem. Their big problem is President Mahama. President Mahama has been a President before and Ghanaians voted against him in election 2016. So, everything he says today, he has also a track record . . . If they (NDC) had gone for a different person like Speaker Bagbin, he has not been President before. So, if he tells Ghanaians that the NPP has heightened corruption and when I come into power, I will do something about it, what can you say? Because he is now coming, he has no track record, but Mahama became Vice President and President for four and half years. Therefore, if he says anything about corruption, we will go back and look at his track record. That's the big problem," he stated.



