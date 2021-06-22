John Mahama has one leg in NPP - Moshake alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Executive Member of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has alleged that former President John Mahama, is conflicted in his political allegiance.



In a write-up, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, says that the former President who appears to be angling to lead the NDC into the 2024 elections is secretly a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The ties that bind Mr. John Mahama to the NPP is through former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who is his mentor and political godfather,” Moshake wrote in the latest of his commentaries.



According to him, it was through the ties with Kufuor that Mahama received advice to neglect and sideline the Founder of the NDC, late former President Rawlings, when Rawlings was alive.



“I have said it over and over again, the tutorials that led to a systematic neglect of our party Founder when Mr. Mahama was President came from Kufuor.”



Moshake added that, “It was also through the instrumentality of Kufuor that when Mahama was President he gave contracts to NPP people to the neglect of NDC loyalists. Contracts given to the likes of Bryan Acheampong and other NPP members by Mahama were in service to his allegiance to the NPP,” Moshake wrote.



A popular party firebrand, Moshake has been a fierce critic of the former President, accusing him of being the architect of the NDC’s loss of power in 2016 and 2020.



According to Moshake, the state of the NDC as it is, is due to despondency that has come about as a result of neglect that the Mahama government afflicted party members with while allowing outsiders opportunities to benefit from the power that many had sacrificed for.



“After we had lost power in 2000, many of the party’s stalwarts became a target in persecution from the Kufuor government. But courageous men like Dr. Obed Asamoah, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and others stood up and organized the rank and file.



“But after we had come to power and former President Mills had suddenly died, Mr. Mahama made it his business to set aside titans like Hon. Bagbin, Dr. Tony Aidoo, Cletus Avoka and ET Mensah, and rather appointed outsiders like Nayong Billy Joe and Alhassan Azong as Ministers – who does that?



“And as if that was not enough, pro-NDC media were neglected while the likes of Daily Guide were supported with all sorts of adverts,’ Moshake wrote.

According to him, “all of these went on because Mr. Mahama felt the need to satisfy his NPP base under the advice of Kufuor.”



Moshake also blames Mahama’s links to the NPP for poor decisions that he took as President, including refusal to carry out express instructions from late President Mills to have ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) paid their unpaid retrenchment benefits.



“The GPHA ex-workers voted against Mahama out of anger and will vote against him again if he is made Flagbearer for 2024,” Moshake warned.



He urged the party to ensure that the former President is not elected to lead the party again in 2024, “because all the people that he annoyed, like the Nursing Trainees, Teacher trainees, the media and even the ordinary Ghanaian have not moved on from the ‘dead goat’ syndrome that he showed towards them when he was President,” Moshake wrote.