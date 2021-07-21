John Mahama eulogises late president Mills on his 77th birthday

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Former president John Dramani Mahama eulogised his late predecessor, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



Today July 21, 2021, marks the 77th birthday of the late Ghanaian president who passed on July 24, 2012, a few days prior to his 68th birthday following a short illness.



In a tweet posted on Wednesday, John Mahama shared a photo with the late president Mills disembarking from the presidential jet.



Notable among the delegation was the spouse of the late Prof. Mills and former first lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Ernestina Naadu Mills.



“Happy birthday Prof. Continue to Rest In Peace,” the tweet read.



Over the years, former president Mahama has on numerous occasions described his predecessor as an inspiration, a man of great moral courage, and strength to Ghanaians.



