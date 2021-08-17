John Mahama begins thank you tour today

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to begin a “Thank You Tour” today, Tuesday August 17, 2021.



The first leg of his tour, which comes barely five months after the controversial Supreme Court ruling on the 2021 Presidential election dispute, shall focus on the five regional in Northern Ghana, where he is expected to engage party stakeholders, pay courtesy calls on Chiefs and religious and opinion leaders.



According to his itinerary, the former President will spend a day in each of the regions.



He is scheduled to begin his engagements with party stakeholders at the GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga in the morning.



John Mahama, accompanied by former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah will be joined by some national and regional executives, MPs and other key party officials.



Later today he will interact with the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs and wrap up his day 1 tour with religious leaders at the Akayet Hotel in the evening.



On Wednesday, the NDC 2021 candidate will cross over to Gambaga in the North East region, where he will pay courtesy call on Gambarana, the Overlord of Mampurugu at Nalerugu and later engage party stakeholders. His thank you tour takes him to Tamale, the Northern regional capital on Thursday.



He is billed to visit Yendi, Savelugu, pay courtesy calls on Traditional authorities including the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II, Yoo Naa, Gukpe Naa, Dapkema and Lamasie Naa.



He is expected to take a rest on Friday. On Saturday, former President John Mahama’s entourage shall visit the Savana region. His first stop shall be Damongo where he will pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah at the Jakpa Palace.



He is also expected to engage party stakeholders, the media and briefly address ordinary people at the DAMONGO LORRY PARK.



He will wrap up the first leg of his Thank You Tour on Monday, August 23 at Wa, the Upper West regional capital.



According to the schedule, he will pay courtesy call on Wa – Naa and his sub Chiefs; engage the regional Chief Imam , ASWAJ Imam and President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission. In the Upper West region he will also engage key party stakeholders.



